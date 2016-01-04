Steve Steel re-elected as Toledo City Council President

On Monday, Toledo City Council unanimously voted to re-elect Steve Steel as City Council President.

Republicans and Independents all agreed that Steel, a Democrat, should stay in charge. After the vote, Steel went to his 11 colleagues one by one to thank them for their vote and for their confidence in his leadership since he was first elected to the role in March.

"Thanks to my colleagues for their continued support, continued confidence in my leadership. Obviously it's important that we all develop a robust joint agenda to address the challenges that face this city," said Steel.

Steel then took the oath to do his job as president to the best of his ability, knowing 2016 brings a lot of challenges, like the city budget.

“It’s already balanced, I mean, the Mayor comes forth with a balanced budget. The question is, does the current balanced budget reflect the priorities the council wants it to reflect. And so we have to understand it's a zero sum game. If we want to increase something somewhere, we have to take from somewhere else," said Steel.

Steel said council will also have to explain and promote the March 15 ballot issue to voters, who must decide whether it's right to increase the city's income tax to help pay for road improvements.

Councilman Tom Waniewski conducted a poll on his district newsletter, which shows almost 80 percent of people are saying no to the increased taxes.

“I'm hoping, I'm sure that the Administration may want to do some of their own marketing now in this first quarter and tell the story," said Waniewski.

New District 3 Councilman Peter Ujvagi, who was also sworn in at the first meeting of the new year, and Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, believe working together will be the key to success in 2016.

“I look forward to working with not just the residents of District 3 but all of the city of Toledo, my fellow council members, the Mayor, and the Administration,” Ujvagi said during the meeting.

“We have great opportunities and while some may see them as challenges, we actually have great opportunities to move this city forward and I welcome the addition and the return of Councilman Ujvagi and the return of all the other council members," Mayor Hicks-Hudson told council and the audience.

Ujvagi was one of the six district council members who won their race in November and were sworn in at the meeting. The others included Waniewski,

Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Lindsay Webb, and Matt Cherry.

President Steel says drinking water quality, economic development, and improving neighborhoods are other big priorities in this new year.

