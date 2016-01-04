Water main break impacts surgeries at Toledo Hospital

A water main break at Monroe and ProMedica Parkway is impacting some surgeries at Toledo Hospital.

Representatives with ProMedica say a water main break at Monroe and ProMedica Parkway that occurred at 3:30 a.m. Monday caused water to get into the basement of Toledo Hospital where some surgical equipment is prepared. As a result 10 surgeries were rescheduled and three others were moved to other ProMedica facilities.

The City's Department of Public Utilities says the break was caused by the heavy rainfall from last week.

"We had a storm sewer collapse and that caused a water main break and kinda caused a domino effect of other breaks in different utility lines, which we're out there right now trying to prepare all of the different damaged lines," said one city worker.

The hospital is contacting patients who are impacted. If you have not heard from your physician the hospital is asking you to report to any surgeries as scheduled.

Full statement from ProMedica Toledo Hospital:

"A water main break at Monroe Street and ProMedica Parkway at 3:30 a.m. Monday caused a backup of water in the basement at ProMedica Toledo Hospital impacting surgical services. Ten surgeries were rescheduled and three were moved to other ProMedica facilities as a result with about 30 taking place as planned. ProMedica Toledo Hospital has a full schedule of surgeries planned for Tuesday with a small number moved to other ProMedica facilities. The hospital is contacting patients regarding the status of their surgeries. If you don't hear anything from your physician’s office, please report to your surgery as scheduled."

