Stocks' Start to 2016: A Financial Perspective

During the first trading session of 2016, U.S. stock markets took a dive. A recent manufacturing report from China showed a slowdown for the country, and caused stocks to dip around the world. China's own stocks fell so much that trading was put to a halt for the first time in history.

"China is a big player; China owns a lot of our debt. So we are pretty much connected to China whether we like it or not," said Rita Mansour, Senior Managing Director at McDonald Partners. "I think there was a confluence of events that transpired over the last 24 hours; one, of course, is China. With China, it's just a reminder that China's a big part of the global economy and so that did affect other markets, the European markets, and now the U.S. markets. And actually, it's not just China. You'll find that many of the countries are all interconnected."

Mansour also notes that fear of China's economic downturn was not the only factor in the stock market d rop.

"There's also a report out today which contributed to the event that our manufacturing was down. Part of that was, the demand for exports wasn't as high, because our currency was up," said Mansour, who also remains hopeful that the domestic markets may turn around soon. "I think what you're going to find is prices will moderate. I think corporate earnings domestically are really good. We had a flat 2015 so usually off of that, especially in an election year, we don't want to bet on what's happened in the past, but historically things usually moderate," she said, also reiterating that this likely is not something that could have been predicted. "We weren't necessarily expecting it, but it's always hard to call these shots. So the timing of the market is a very dangerous thing; we believe in buying good quality companies that pay really good dividends and growing along with those companies."

While the average investor, and even financial expert, may not have been able to predict the current stock market situation, Mansour says it's all about perspective.

"I don't know that you can be proactive about an event like this. I think what's important is that you emotionally don't react to it," she said. "Rather than look at it as a negative, say okay, what kind of companies are on sale today that I could purchase that I wasn't able to buy a week or ten days ago because prices were so much higher."

Mansour gives her clients the following advice.

"We say to clients to stick with quality companies, most of these quality companies are larger companies that you and I would know, and a lot of them are consumer type of companies. (We tell them) to put a little bit more percentage of your assets in those types of investments, and then also look for other liquid alternative investments," said Mansour. "What I also would tell the average person is just look around you, and (consider) how do you feel. Behaviorally, we probably all feel better than we did five years ago. Financially, we probably feel a lot better than we did then. So that kind of gives you an indication that things probably are better and in fact corporate earnings, especially for domestic companies, are much better. So that would tell me I would want to focus on some of those opportunities that are provided to us by these little hiccups in the market."

For those who are worried about their retirement plans during market volatility, Mansour offers this tidbit.

"Actually, the 401k, I think, provides a good opportunity because the 401k sponsors have within their menu pretty safe investments; they're pretty solid. So as the markets d rop and you're putting your monies in on a consistent basis, you're just buying in at a cheaper price, so that should help."

Mansour also notes that it's important to take everything into consideration.

"I would say you have to spread your risk. It's the good old adage, 'don't put all of your eggs in one basket,'" she said. "I think generally, people should understand that they need to be patient with their investments and not have these knee-jerk reactions. The patient investor is the one that wins."

One of Wall Street's old sayings, 'As January goes, so goes the year,' may not ring true in this instance.

"I think part of what happened too is that we normally have a Santa Claus rally in December. We missed that, so this is the 'bah humbug' selloff, maybe, so I'm not necessarily a buyer of that theory," said Mansour.

