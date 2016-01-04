TPD: Mother officially charged after tampering with evidence in shooting of 6-yr-old daughter

Toledo police located and charged 21-year-old Mecca Canty, accused of cleaning up blood and evidence after her 6-year-old daughter was shot in the leg.

Back on Dec. 14, police were called to ProMedica Toledo Hospital after the 6-year-old was treated for a gun shot wound to the thigh. At the hospital the young girl told police that she was taking the trash out with her mom at their home on Alvin Street when a black vehicle pulled up and started shooting. But police said there was no evidence to back up that story. It was the child's grandmother who took her to the hospital and police began looking for the girl's mother to get her version of the story.

Three days later, two warrants of tampering with evidence and endangerment to children were issued for Canty’s arrest.

Monday, the Toledo Police Department received a tip on Canty’s location. She was then picked up and questioned at the safety building.

Canty is now charged with tampering with evidence and endangering children. She is right now being held at the Lucas County Jail and will likely be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

