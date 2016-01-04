New Skyway Rec Center to open in Oregon

A new Skyway Recreation Center is under renovation in Oregon.

The 17,000 square foot center is located at 525 Earlwood Ave. in the former Fun Spot building, and includes multiple basketball courts and volleyball courts, which are currently being installed.

New flooring and lights are also being installed, replacing the old skating rink floor.

The facility will be open and available for people to rent. The facility is primarily for sports, but will eventually be open to the pubic for non-sports related events.

"As a former athlete myself, playing in high school sports, I never wanted to give it up. There's always the weekend warriors, they want to keep playing. So its just good in general to have a place to stay active, be healthy. We're starting the new year and everyone has goals, so hopefully they can keep them up that way," said Jesse Spier the owner and organizer of the Toledo Sports and Social Club.

The center will be up and running on January 17.

For information on times and prices, click here.

