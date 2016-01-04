SUV crashes into Sylvania store, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported in the crash.

An SUV crashed through the front window's of the 'Once Upon a Child' store on Monroe Street Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a woman crashed her vehicle through the front window's of the 'Once Upon a Child' store on Monroe Street.

"Shook up a little bit, little scary. The car was still running when she came in through the building, so we were just scared about that, but luckily nobody was hurt, she wasn't hurt, she was just scared and shaken," said store manager Maryann Ernst.

The vehicle has since been moved out of the building.

The store is now closed and expected to be reopened Wednesday.

