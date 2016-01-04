Toledo traffic deaths down in 2015

Toledo ended 2015 on a better note than the previous year when it comes to traffic deaths.

According to the Toledo Police Department, there were 18 fatal crashes throughout the year - a 38 percent drop from 2014. There were 29 traffic deaths in 2014 - the highest number in the last five years.

2015: 18 traffic fatalities

2014: 29 traffic fatalities

2013: 25 traffic fatalities

2012: 22 traffic fatalities

2011: 15 traffic fatalities

Of the 18 crashes in 2015, police say seven involved alcohol or drugs. Another seven were caused by speeding drivers, while four involved pedestrians and two involved motorcycles.

