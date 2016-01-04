John Kasich heads back to New Hampshire, releases 1st TV campaign ad

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich is returning to New Hampshire for a week of campaign events across the state.

Kasich has set his sights on a strong performance in the state's first-in-the-nation primary Feb. 9 to break him from the crowded GOP pack.

The Ohio governor has struggled to gain traction with his campaign, but he says he is not discouraged.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, 'Kasich For America' released its first television ad, "America: Never Give Up". The ad will air statewide in New Hampshire starting Tuesday.

In a release for the ad, Kasich's campaign writes, "the ad portrays how John Kasich embodies the American Spirit and can help others live the American Dream."

Kasich plans a town-hall meeting Monday in Manchester. He's scheduled to speak Tuesday at a forum on addiction that will take place in Hooksett and at a student convention in Manchester.

His campaign says Kasich will hold his 50th town-hall meeting in New Hampshire on Wednesday in Hooksett.

The governor plans other stops during the week in Derry, Concord, Hudson, Hampton and Exeter.

