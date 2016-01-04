Driver ejected from vehicle in overnight Erie Co. crash

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash Monday morning in Erie County.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. on Mason Road west of Ransom Road in Oxford Township.

24-year-old Melany Kochensparger, of Sandusky, was the driver in the crash. Authorities say she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and overturned her vehicle several times.

Kochensparger was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital when authorities arrived.

Alcohol is believe to have been a factor in the crash.

