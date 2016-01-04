NFL wild card playoff match ups - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

NFL wild card playoff match ups

NFL Wild Card Schedule match ups:  

Saturday, January 9

  • Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) @ Houston Texans (9-7) 4:20 PM
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) @ Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) 8:15 PM on WTOL 11

Sunday, January 10

  • Seattle Seahawks (10-6) @ Minnesota Vikings (11-5) 1:05 PM
  • Green Bay Packers (10-6) @ Washington Redskins (9-7) 4:40 pm Fox 36

Divisional Round 

Saturday, January 16

  • TBD @ Patriots (12-4) 4:35 PM on WTOL 11

Sunday, January 17

  • TBD @ Panthers (15-1) 1:05 PM Fox 36
  • TBD @ Broncos (12-4)  4:40 PM WTOL 11

Conference Championship Games 

Sunday, January 24

  • AFC Title Game 3 PM WTOL 11
  • NFC Title Game 6:40 PM Fox 36 

Super Bowl 50 CBS 

Sunday, February 7, 6:30 PM

