Man flown to hospital after going off road, hitting tree

A man was flown to the hospital after his pickup truck went off the road and hit a tree in Hicksville in Defiance County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Scot Elwood, 43, of Hicksville was driving north on Casebeer-Miller Rd. when his truck went off the road, through a ditch and field, hit a tree and rolled over.

Mr. Elwood was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his truck.

He is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.