Browns coach and GM fired after losing season - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Browns coach and GM fired after losing season

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Mike Pettine.

Pettine has been the head coach for 2 years and finishes his tenure with a record of 10-22.

General Manager Ray Farmer was also fired on Sunday.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly