LCCS seeking 400 foster families for abused and neglected kids

Lucas County Children Services is asking you to open your doors to a foster child.

The organization is looking for 400 families that will meet the needs of abused and neglected children in Lucas County.

On Tuesday, families interested in fostering or adopting children can attend an informational session and training classes from 6 to 9pm.

There will be two classes every Tuesday and Thursday evenings for the next six weeks.

To register for sessions please call 419-213-3336 or click here for more information.

