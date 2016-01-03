Out with the old, in with the new at Hayes Presidential Center

The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center in Fremont still looks just like it did when its exhibits were installed in 1968.



But the story of our 19th President and his wife Lucy who called Spiegel Grove in Fremont home will soon be retold in a more high tech and flashy style.



The museum closed Sunday and will reopen in May after a million dollar renovation.



A new handicapped accessible front entrance is already under construction.



"There's going to be more of a story. What motivated Rutherford and Lucy Hayes to do what they did. More of a compelling story, more technology, interaction and stimulate people more," said Executive Director Christie Weininger.



Visitors Sunday were encouraged to break out their bell bottoms and platform shoes to say good bye to the 1968 displays.



They received free admission.



About 40,000 visitors come to Spiegel Grove annually to visit the center, research library and adjacent Hayes home.



It's hoped the long overdue face-lift will attract more history buffs to Northwest Ohio through an aggressive marketing campaign.



"We think it's going to be a little edgy. Something people aren't expecting to see from the Hayes Presidential Center. Something more appealing to today's audiences," said Ms. Weininger.



The Presidential Center will reopen the weekend of May 28th.



But the presidential home and library at Spiegel Grove will remain open during construction.

