Ohio reports highest job openings period during fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio saw more job openings during a 30-day period this fall that at any time since it began tracking those numbers in 2011.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/1Ukm9mR ) that statewide there were 240,000 job openings posted between mid-October and mid-November. Nearly 50,000 were in central Ohio and more than 40 percent offered annual pay of $50,000 or more.

The biggest demand was for truck drivers, followed by registered nurses, retail workers and customer-service representatives.

There were 255,000 people officially listed by the state as unemployed during that period.

An Ohio Department of Job and Family Services spokesman says the openings reflect the state's economic diversity. More than half the openings required a high-school diploma or GED and about 1 in 5 jobs required a bachelor's degree.

