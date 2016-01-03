Fulton County crash injures woman and children

A woman and four young children are in the hospital following a rollover crash that happened Saturday.

The Toledo post of the Highway Patrol says the driver, Ashlee Johnson from Wauseon, lost control of of her Dodge Caravan around 11 p.m. on US 20A near County Road 25-2 in Franklin Township.

Johnson and the children were traveling west on US20A near County Road 25-2 when she lost control of the van and over-corrected her steering. The van veered off the left side of the road before overturning and entering back onto the roadway.

Two of the children were taken to the Fulton County Health Center. Two were taken to Toledo Hospital by Life Flight in serious condition. Johnson was also taken to Fulton County Health Center.

All are reportedly in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

A press release from the OSHP states the Highway Patrol reminds motorists to make sure they are wearing their safety belts and that their children are properly secured inside of the vehicle.

