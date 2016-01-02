Sandusky woman shot to death, boyfriend charged - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sandusky woman shot to death, boyfriend charged

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jermaine Kennedy (Courtesy: Erie County Jail) Jermaine Kennedy (Courtesy: Erie County Jail)
SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

A man is behind bars after police say he shot his girlfriend to death in Sandusky County.  

Jermaine Kennedy, 26, is accused of shooting Katelin Castile, 26, to death early on Friday morning. 

The Sandusky Register reports that Castile was found by police at her apartment in the 900 block of W. Washington Street. 

Kennedy later turned himself in to Sandusky Police and was charged with felonious assault. 

The couple has three children together.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly