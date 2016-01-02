West Toledo Block Watch steps up action after uptick in carry-out robberies

There's been a rash of carry-out robberies lately in west Toledo.



Case in point: the Stop and Go on Eleanor Avenue was hit twice in one week recently .



Residents are fed up.



Block Watch leaders reached out to folks on Saturday explaining what they can do to stop the stick ups.



Something needs to be done, they say, because the innocent clerks working in the stores are neighbors, family and friends.



"We need to have neighbors be more vigilant. Keep your eyes open if you see anything strange or out of the ordinary," said Tina Scott of Block Watch. "Call it into Toledo Police. They're real good at getting out."



So why the bump in carry-out crime in west Toledo and other parts of the city?



Block Watch leaders blame the heroin epidemic.



"With the heroin epidemic people are hard up for money and going to do what they need to get the money to get their drug or whatever they need to do to acquire it," said Tim Utz of Block Watch.



As always, there's a call by residents for the city to hire more police whenever crimes like this spike.



Another class will be trained this year but most likely won't hit the streets until early 2017.



"I don't really feel safe with all this stuff going on. I stopped going to the gas station and I don't like to go down to the In and Out Mart in my neighborhood," said west Toledo resident Caroline Rood.



If you have any tips about the carry out crooks, call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

