Two injured in central Toledo drive-by shooting

The ambulance arrives at the scene of the shooting The ambulance arrives at the scene of the shooting
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two people are in the hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting. 

It  happened in central Toledo on Klondike near Hawley around 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.

Toledo police reported two men were walking on Klondike when a car drove past, firing multiple gun shots.

Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information on this shooting or the suspects involved should call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111. 

