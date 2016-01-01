Officers remain on high alert New Year's Day

New Year's Eve is a busy night for law enforcement officers, but Friday, being that it's a holiday weekend, officers were still on high alert.

On the first day of 2016 Wood County deputy Ryan Richards was reminding people of last year's high death toll on Ohio roads, a number that topped 1,050.

He says speeding is just one of the things deputies like him look for while responding to regular calls coming in from dispatch; drunk driving is another.

"You're taking your life into your own hands and you're putting a lot of everybody else's lives at risk at the same time, why do that," said Richards.

On New Year's Eve the Wood County Sheriff's Office arrested four drunk drivers. State Highway Patrol arrested 14. And the Lucas County Sheriff's Office didn't make any arrest.

For the second night, however, extra officers were on patrol specifically looking for those who choose to drink and drive.

Richards says he hopes people think about others when they get behind the wheel.

"A lot of people don't think about that when they're driving. That car in front of them that they're about to swerve and hit, it could potentially have a mother and two infants in the back with their husband. They could potentially ruin someone's life forever," said Richards.

If you see someone driving unsafely, call 911.

