Former U.S. Representative and Findlay native Mike Oxley dies at 71

Former U.S. Representative Mike Oxley who died at age 71 on Friday

Former U.S. Representative Mike Oxley passed away on Friday at 71 years of age.

Rep. Oxley represented the Findlay area in Congress from 1981 until his retirement in 2007. He was best-known for helping write anti-fraud legislation after a wave of corporate scandals in the early 2000s. Oxley was also a beloved Findlay native.

“I'm very shocked that he's passed away. That's a shame,” said Findlay resident Vicki Thompson.

Flags flew at half-staff in the Flag City on Friday. Locals like Thompson say they were proud to call him their Congressman for over two decades.

"I've known Mike Oxley for years and I've admired the man,” Thompson said.

According to his wife, the congressman passed away Friday night in his sleep. He had been battling non-small cell lung cancer, a form of lung cancer that affects non-smokers. Oxley was 71-years-old.

Oxley is best known for his ground breaking legislation, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which created more accounting oversight and regulations for public corporations.

Oxley retired from Congress in 2007, and Representative Jim Jordan was voted into his seat.

In a statement Jordan said, "I was saddened to learn of Mike Oxley's passing after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a friend, a mentor, and one of the finest public servants I've ever met."

John Kasich also issued a statement, saying in part: "Throughout my time in Congress, Mike Oxley was always there to help me, support me and encourage me. There will always be a special place in my heart for him."

But it’s his friends and family in Hancock County who will perhaps mourn him the most.

"We're gonna be missing him. He was a good man,” said Thompson.

Oxley is survived by his wife, a son and a grandson.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.