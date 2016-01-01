OSHP tickets 30, arrests 14 during New Year's blitz

As many rang in the new year Thursday night, the men and women of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were working to keep our roads safe.

Altogether, 30 drivers were tickets with 14 arrested for driving under the influence.

“Well, you know, potentially that was 14 lives that were saved if not more. And one thing that is encouraging is that in large people do make better choices during New Year’s Eve. A lot of people have plans and they take advantage of the free tows,” said Sgt. Robert Sellers.

Sellers says we all play a huge role in keeping the roads safe and to never drink and drive.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.