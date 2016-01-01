Residents welcome in 2016 at 85th annual Waterville Polar Plunge

Several Waterville residents welcomed in 2016 by participating in this year's 85th annual Polar Plunge Friday.

It's a tradition that was started by Waterville native Herb Miracle and is kept alive in his honor every year.

Watch the video above to witness the sights and sounds of this year's event from the safety of your own home.

