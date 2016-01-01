UPDATE: Driver in crosstown police chase ending in south Toledo indicted

A crosstown police chase ended at Brighton and Nelson in south Toledo Friday.

Police say the chase began in Marion County, Ohio where the driver, 24-year-old Aaron Poole, was initially pulled over for a speeding violation on US 23 around 1:15 p.m. Poole then fled northbound down US 23 and several county roads, but the pursuit was terminated after police lost sight of him.

Then, shortly after 1 p.m. troopers in Wood County spotted Poole's car heading northbound on I-75 near the SR 582 exit. Troopers conducted a felony stop near the Ohio Turnpike, but Poole refused to comply and exit his car. He then fled north and exited on the Ohio Turnpike, where he ran into a gate and another vehicle while merging into the westbound lanes. Poole then exited onto US 20 (Reynolds Road), where he hit another gate.

The pursuit then continued southbound on US 20 into Maumee and eventually eastbound on US 24 into Toledo. Police say Poole drove down several streets and crashed into a tree on Nelson.

After that Poole fled on foot, flagged down a motorist, and unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry into the vehicle. Several minutes later, Poole was tased and taken into custody by Toledo police. Poole was transported by EMS to the University of Toledo Medical Center as a precaution.

Police say the pursuit in Wood and Lucas counties lasted 20 minutes, covering approximately 20 miles. There were no injuries to the occupants in the vehicle struck on the Ohio Turnpike, and none of the officers involved were injured as a result.

Poole was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, as well as felonious assault. Additional charges are pending. He is now being held at the Wood County Justice Center.

Poole was indicted Thursday, Jan. 7 by a Wood County Grand Jury.

