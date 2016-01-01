Beloved pastor at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral passes away

Father Chris Hadgigeorge, a beloved longtime pastor at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral passed away Thursday.

The viewing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 4 at Holy Trinity Cathedral from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a memorial service planned for 7 p.m.

The funeral service is then scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.