Ohio State defeats Notre Dame 44-28

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the Battle Frog Fiesta Bowl New Year’s Day 44-28 over Notre Dame.
A year after winning the National Championship, the team ends this season 12-1.
WTOL will have more on the games tonight at 6, 10 and 11.
