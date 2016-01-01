Ohio State defeats Notre Dame 44-28 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio State defeats Notre Dame 44-28

(WTOL) -

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the Battle Frog Fiesta Bowl New Year’s Day 44-28 over Notre Dame.

A year after winning the National Championship, the team ends this season 12-1.

WTOL will have more on the games tonight at 6, 10 and 11. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly