1 killed, 1 injured in Fulton Co. New Year's Day crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened New Year’s Day in Fulton County.

Deputies were called to County Road 19, just south of County Road F, in German Township around 7:05 a.m.

Irene Suarez, 42, was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer north on CR-19 when she drove off the right side of the road and overcorrected. She then crossed the center line, hit a drainage culvert off the left side of the road and overturned.

Suarez was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the Fulton County Health Center.

The passenger in the car, Jose Ramirez, 42, was wearing a seat belt. He was flown to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

