First Toledo baby of 2016 arrives early and in time for New Year

The first baby born in Toledo in 2016 arrived earlier than expected.

Easton Smith was due April 1, but he was the first baby born in Toledo at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

"We weren't expecting him this early," said Anthony Smith, his father. "His due date was April 1st, but he wanted to come out and party."

Easton was born at 27 weeks at 2 pounds and 14 ounces.

"Heart rate is good. They say he looks good. They say he's big for being 27 weeks. He's tall and skinny like me too," said Easton's father.

Their newborn baby is making big strides. His breathing tube was removed Friday morning.

Easton's mom, Allison, is glad her baby is doing so well.

"I'm glad that he's doing alright, that he's doing better," she said.

In a nearby room the last baby to be born in 2015 was also in recovery.

Her name has not yet been decided by parents.

Easton's parents say they are looking forward to the future and bringing their baby home.

