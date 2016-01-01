TPD investigates first homicide of 2016

Shell casings were found throughout the street and sidewalks in the area.

The coroner was seen bringing a stretcher into the building.

Police blocked off a large section of Lagrange St. during the investigation.

Toledo police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a bar on Lagrange St. near Tom's Carry Out New Year's Day.

Police say 29-year-old Corey Colbert was shot and killed at Marted's Lounge in the Polish Village between Dexter and Everett in north Toledo.

Neighbors reported they heard shots around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 1. and described the scene as a shootout in the middle of the street.

"It kinda scared me. We've been living there for three years in that apartment and my husband got all upset, his heart was racing, my heart was racing," said nearby resident Cherie Searles.

Police say it is unclear if shots were fired inside the bar, but bullet holes are visible in the sides of buildings in the area and shell casings are on the sidewalk and in the street.

Two large areas were blocked off on Lagrange for several hours as police gathered evidence. It is an area neighbors say has become dangerous.

"I've had incidents of guys coming up to my window. I've seen people so drunk come and back up into cars. They just need to shut it down," said Cheryl Snyder.

Right now it is currently unclear if Colbert was a patron of the bar or a resident of the apartments above the bar.

Police have not named any suspects at this time.

