Pedestrian struck walking across SR 103, taken to Lima Hospital

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office reported a man was injured walking across SR 103 Friday morning and taken to Lima Memorial Hospital.

Bret Jonas, 57, of Bluffton was walking north across the roadway when he was struck by a 2007 Honda Odyssey that was traveling west.

No injuries were reported for the driver, Diana Dray, 57, of Bluffton.

Police said Jonas sustained incapacitating injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.