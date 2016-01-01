Police look for suspects in armed robberies of 2 Dollar General stores

An image captured by surveillance camera of one of the suspects

Police continue to search for suspects in two armed robberies of Dollar General stores.

Both robberies happened on Wednesday night - the first at 6 p.m. and the next around 8 p.m.

One location reported was in Southland plaza on Byrne and Glendale Avenue.

Officers say two men approached the register with an item. When the register opened, one of the men grabbed money out of it and ran.

At the second robbery, a handgun was pulled.

"They came together - both locations. At one location, at the Dollar General, the black male actually pointed the handgun, so we know they're armed," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of TPD.

A surveillance camera at one location depicts one of the suspects involved.

If you have any information about these incidents, call Crime Stopper at 419.255.1111.

