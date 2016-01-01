Venues at the Docks in Toledo anticipate big crowds NYE

Toledo area bars and restaurants geared up for events on New Year's Eve; some have been taking reservations since July.

"This year, our presales were like triple what they were last year," said Dustin Rybka, part of the team responsible for putting on the party at Kobe Bay at the Docks. "I mean, it's huge. We're expecting a lot of excitement."

Kelly Becker, general manager of Real Seafood at the Docks said the restaurant started taking reservations for New Year's Eve in July.

"It's one of the busiest days of the year for us. I'm expecting a busy night. I'm super excited," she said.

Rybka of the Kobe Bay event says they are expecting a good time, but also a safe one too.

And, everyone who plans to drink alcohol is urged to find a ride with a designated driver.

"We're really looking forward to a good crowd - a safe crowd," he said.

"It's a night to get out, to dress up, to celebrate, to be in a beautiful venue like this and just have a good time," said Becker of Real Seafood.

WTOL wishes you a safe and happy New Year!

