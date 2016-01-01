Red Cross workers head to MO to help in disaster relief

As rivers rise in Missouri, local Red Cross workers are on their way to aid in disaster relief.

Steve Coots of Perrysburg and Chris Beddos of Westerville are among the workers from the Ohio Buckeye Region American Red Cross who will work with partners to man shelters, feed residents and deliver meals and relief supplies where able.

“It’s devastation – a lot of affected homes with water damage mold. It brings up bugs, and there are a lot of people that are distressed,” said Coots.

Coots will be working with the Red Cross of Northwest Ohio to help support the community in Missouri. He will work directly with clients to provide food, clothing and shelter.

"We also provide mental health and health services for people that are off their medication or going through distress,” said Coots.



The Red Cross also provides shelters for resident’s pets.

Coots says this is a service that truly brings joy to his heart.



“It’s just a form of gratitude - to be there for the people that are in need,” he said.



Coots says he’ll be assisting people in Missouri for two to three weeks.

