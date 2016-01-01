Driver charged with DUI in overnight Douglas Rd. crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver charged with DUI in overnight Douglas Rd. crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One person has been charged with DUI following an overnight crash New Year's Day in west Toledo.

The crash happened on Douglas Road near the entrance ramp to I-475 EB.

The driver who was arrested was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles involved in the crash are totaled.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly