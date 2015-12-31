Officers stay busy New Year's Eve: A first-hand look

For most people, New Year's Eve is all about partying, but for our law enforcement agencies, it's a night of hard work. Thursday night, officers were dealing with holiday-related crime on top of regular incidents.

Reports of a person with a knife outside of an apartment building had Lt. Matt Luettke of the Lucas County Sheriff's Office jumping into action with lights and sirens. Just a few minutes later, a call for a man acting out at the Toledo Express Airport had Luettke responding as back up.

These are calls that may not have anything to do with New Year's Eve, but still need attention.

"We're just going to try to stay as mobile as possible, stay out in the neighborhoods, stay on the streets as much as possible," said Luettke. "Because even though it's a holiday, it's New Year's Eve, and there's New Year's Eve related things, and traffic. There's also the regular crimes that take place."

Part of staying mobile means adding more crews. Luettke says more officers are working Thursday and Friday nights, specifically looking for drunk drivers.

He says officers will also be responding to reports of fireworks, which are illegal without a special-use permit, and the firing of guns.

"We like it when people celebrate, I mean, that's what it's all about is having a good time," said Luettke. "But when it becomes an issue where somebody's not celebrating responsibly, then it becomes an issue. But we try to make every day as safe as we can."

