How to keep your fitness resolution this year

If your New Year’s resolution is to get in shape, that may mean hitting the gym. A Maumee fitness trainer has some tips to help you keep your resolution.

“If you’re making this goal again, maybe for the second time, it is a great time to reflect and look back at what you’ve learned and see what didn’t work and apply it all new,” said Angie Yeo, a trainer at Inspire Fitness in Maumee.

Yeo says motivation is a key factoring in meeting your goal, but sticking to a schedule and making time to work out is just as important.

“If you can work this into your schedule for at least that first month, it really stands a great chance of surviving for the rest of the year,” she said.

She suggests having a work out partner to keep you motivated and hold you accountable, as well as consistent. Making reasonable goals is also important.

“It’s about setting smaller goals and making sure that you just stick to those, even if it’s small and daily,” she said. “That’s going to be the foundation and building blocks to finding that 50-pound weight loss, or losing the baby weight.”

And don’t get discouraged if you have to stop working out for a while because of life issues.

“If you’re starting over, that’s just another way for you to find out what did not work in the past. This is a fresh start and you have to keep moving forward,” Yeo said.

