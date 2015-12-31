Port Clinton celebrates NYE with 19th annual Walleye Drop

Wylie Walleye resurfaced Thursday night in the walleye capitol of the world. It was the 19th annual Walleye Madness New Year’s Eve event in Port Clinton.

The 600-pound, 20-foot fiberglass fish will take a plunge from a crane at the stroke of midnight to ring in the New Year in Port Clinton.

Thousands of out-of-towners are hooked by the sight.

“We like the atmosphere - the party atmosphere,” said Diane Bates of Columbus.

Restaurants and bars as well as hotels fill up in what is normally a dead time of the year in the bustling summertime tourist area.

“We’re doing a sautéed walleye because it’s very fitting and a prime rib dinner,” said Paul Markus of McCarthy’s.

One take-home treat is walleye popcorn from the Great Lakes Popcorn Company. Folks are reeled in by its spicy taste.

“[There’s] no fish (in it), just the Cajun spice,” explained Loria Hofer of Great Lakes.

If you take a close look, you’ll notice Wylie is getting a little rough around the gills. That’s why he’s set to be replaced.

“Our fish is looking a little haggard. [He’s] been through a few winters so we’re excited to do something new with him for our 20th anniversary,” said Lauren Schubach, an organizer of the Walleye Madness at Midnight event.

While Port Clinton likes to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a fishy fashion, it’s not the only town with an unusual ball drop event. Other towns across the U.S. drop unique items including an acorn, cheese and a marshmallow Peep.

