Financial planner: Invest smart in 2016

With the arrival of 2016, many people are ready to do away with the past, but financial decisions can follow you into the new year.

Financial planner Alan Lancz says anyone who invested in energy and basic materials lost quite a bit of money this past year, while companies like Amazon did well. So if you’re a growth investor, Lancz says you should stick to quality companies because they’re expected to do well in the coming year.

“If you’re dealing with a smaller amount of money, look at a good mutual fund – no cost, no load, and that’s diversified – rather than picking one or two stocks,” Lancz said. “Because if you pick the wrong stock and you have three, that’s one-third of your portfolio.”

Lancz also encourages people to live within their means to avoid financial trouble.

