OSHP warns bars not to over-serve alcohol on NYE

Many people celebrating New Year’s Eve will have a drink or two, but Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Investigative Unit wants to make sure bars aren’t serving too many.

Investigators are cracking down on how much liquor bars allow people to consumer. In addition to making sure bars don’t serve anyone under age 21, they’re also policing how many drinks are being served.

It’s illegal for bars to offer all-inclusive drink packages on New Year’s Eve – something that was popular in years past.

“We remind bars that it is illegal to offer unlimited alcohol, and also to offer unlimited drinks at a fixed price,” said Shawn Tatter with the OSHP Investigative Unit. “Also, it’s important that they do not sell to anyone who is already intoxicated.”

If a bar does continue to serve someone who is already intoxicated and that person gets into an accident on the way home, the bar and bartender can face criminal charges.

