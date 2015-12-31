Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Driver crashes on SR-2 after shooting self - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Driver crashes on SR-2 after shooting self

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on State Route 2 near Port Clinton.

Detectives say the driver of the vehicle, Zachary Biller, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving, which caused the crash. Biller was traveling eastbound on Route 2, just west of the Port Clinton 163 exit.

The incident is still under investigation.

