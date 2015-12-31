Deadly Consequences: What can happen when you drink and drive

It’s been eight years since a local family’s life was forever changed by a drunk driver.

Police received a call about a drunk driver at a Taco Bell in Oregon. Then another call about that same driver going past the Starr exit. Moments later on 1-280 a horrific crash took the life of a mother and her four children. The guy responsible was Michael Gagnon, who was just 24 at the time, and is now serving a 42 year sentence.

Now eight years later, drunk driving remains a problem in the greater Toledo area. Two died in a crash Tuesday on US 6 in Erie County. Last week, on Christmas Day, a 27-year-old man was killed after flipping his truck in Swanton Township. Authorities say alcohol was a factor in both crashes.

“The big takeaway is just make the right choice. Don't drink and drive. Put your seat belt on, it only takes a second. Don't get in a car with someone who has been drinking. And you can be safe and the other people can be safe on the roadway as well,” said Trooper Robert Sellers.

This New Year’s Eve companies are doing their part to make sure everyone gets home safe. AAA’s Tipsy Tow and ABCO Towing are both offering free tows up to 10 miles back your home.

“We've all got families. All the drivers have families and we want to make sure everybody stays safe and has a good happy holiday,” said Sellers.

WTOL 11 wants to wish everyone a safe holiday!

If you need a free ride home, click here for service information.

