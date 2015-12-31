Central Catholic alum, star goaltender for Western Michigan plays game with family in stands

Lukas Hafner, a Central Catholic graduate and a star goaltender for the Western Michigan hockey team, made a trip home Thursday. Western was taking on twelfth ranked BGSU and Hafner played a perfect game, pitching a shutout and making 35 saves.

And he did it in front of family of friends. It was a performance inside Toledo’s Huntington Center that none of them will forget.

"Family is everything to us,” said Lukas' mom Lorie Hafner.

"When you look up in the stands and see all your family there, you definitely want to have a strong performance, no doubt,” Lukas said.

"From day one I've been here and we'll always be his number one fans,” Lukas' sister Madilyn added.

"This is the first game live that I'm watching this season,” said a smiling Lorie.

His biggest fans were nervous the entire game, sitting on the edge of their seats.

"First shot I sat right behind him and kind of got excited, got fired up and knew he was ready to go,” Madilyn explained.

"When that puck gets close, I stop breathing until it's far away,” Lukas' mom said.

When the Central Catholic product was playing junior hockey, his dad Todd was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Four weeks later, he was gone.

"That was a real difficult thing to work through and Todd was Luke' hero," Lorie said.

"Every day that I step on the ice, every day when I prepare and hopefully he would have been proud,” Lukas said.

Family even stays with him during all his games, with images of his dad and the initials of his immediate family members on his mask.

“I didn't know I was on his helmet until I saw a picture of it and immediately it brought me to tears. He's my big brother and he means the world,” Madilyn said.

"Between her and my two sisters, I would say definitely they're my biggest fans and to have them there was just an awesome experience,” Lukas added.

"No doubt his dad is looking down and his dad is very, very proud of him. They talked what it would be like watching him play live hockey for college and we know Todd is watching down and celebrating,” Lorie said.

"Right after the game I tried to peak back at her. I think she was a little emotional so it was definitely great to get the win,” Lukas said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.