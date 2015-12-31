New Year's Eve 2015 safe rides home

If you're planning a night out on the town this New Year's Eve, WTOL 11 wants to remind you to also make plans for a safe ride home.

Here are some free services you can call if you're toasting to the New Year with some alcohol:

Swallow Your Pride, Call for a Ride: If you're in Bowling Green this service will give you a safe ride home anywhere within 10 miles of the city. Just call 419-315-8257 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Tipsy Tow: This AAA service will give you a ride up to 10 miles. Call 1-800-AAA-HELP from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

ABCO Towing: This company is also offering their services for free up to 10 miles from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Just call 419-536-6123.

"We're hoping to have a busy night. We want to help people out in the city. It's our way of giving back," said Matthew Zimmerman, Marketing Manager ABCO Towing.

Stay safe and have a happy New Year!

