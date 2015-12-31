Don't Waste Your Money: Scammers target those affected by government data breach

Scammers are now sending out phony notifications, taking advantage of the more than 20 million Americans affected by the 2015 government data breach.

Sandy Miller opened her mail the other day to find a frightening letter demanding her attention.

“I received a letter in the mail stating that my Social Security number and personal information had been hacked through the government,” she said.

Miller had just learned that she was a part of a massive data breach that affected government employees, contractors, and anyone who had recently applied for a government job.

Of course, like so many people, Miller was skeptical at first because there are so many scams out there.

“So I went online to try to get that protection, and when it asked me for my Social Security number, that's when I stopped,” said Miller.

So was it a phishing scam? Or the real deal?

It turns out that the letter was actually real and was offering three years of free protection by proof of social security.

But the Better Business Bureau says you should beware of scams tying into the breach.

They say the letter should direct you to a government website. It should give you a 25 digit pin number. And the government will not email or call you about the breach.

And remember, you don’t need to be a government employee. In Miller’s case, she worked briefly for a government contractor.

“It went back over 20 years ago, almost 25 years ago when I graduated college, I had a background check for a job I started right out of school,” said Miller.

So if you worked for or even applied for a government job in the past 25 years, don’t be surprised to receive a letter about the breach.

“The thought that they still have my info in their database is a little scary now!” said Miller.

The bottom line: if you get the letter, take it seriously. But double check that it’s the real thing before you respond, so you don’t waste your money.

