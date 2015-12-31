Police encourage planning ahead for a safe ride home this New Year's Eve

If you find yourself in need of a safe ride home after your New Year’s Eve celebration, you’re in luck.

Safe Communities is partnering with Person Centered Services and several area law enforcement agencies to offer free safe rides home in Bowling Green through their “Swallow Your Pride, Call for a Ride” program.

Thursday night there will be four white vans ready to take you home from your holiday celebration. They’ll loop around the downtown area and stop at several pickup locations over a five hour period.



“It can be just one time. That one time you may make it home okay, but that one time you may not, and we don't want anybody taking the risk of driving drunk, because it may not be you that gets hurt, it could be someone else,” said Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities.

Wiechman says the program was so successful last New Year’s Eve that they've added a couple of extra vans this year to make sure everyone celebrating the New Year can get home safely.



“We can't do this without law enforcement, they're so supportive of us, and our endeavors, you know, they have such a big job to do on New Year’s Eve, to be out and make sure everybody's safe, and this is one thing that we can take off their plate,” said Wiechman.

And with services like “Swallow Your Pride, Call for a Ride” and AAA’s “Tipsy Tow,” police say there's no excuse for you to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking.

But regardless, several departments around Wood County will be out in full force and the Highway Patrol will be using federally funded overtime to put out extra patrols from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Bowling Green Post Commander Jerrod Savidge says it's not just the night before the holiday they're worried about. Savidge says every year they make arrests on New Year's Day morning, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.



“Alcohol leaves the system at a rate of 0.15 percent, per hour, once you've peaked your alcohol consumption. So if somebody was an 0.08 or an 0.09, which 0.08 is the legal limit, once they've peaked at that it would take them six hours to be back down to a 0.00,” said Savidge.



Police are urging you to take advantage of the many resources that are available to you and make arrangements for a sober ride home.

“Swallow Your pride, Call for a Ride” will give you a safe ride home anytime between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., within 10 miles of Bowling Green. For a ride, call 419-315-8257.

