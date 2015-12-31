Hangover Cures: What works and what doesn't

Are you planning to have a little champagne to ring in the New Year? How about a lot of champagne? We’re not here to judge, but we are here to help you get through work the next day!

A lot of people claim to have the best hangover cure, but few can prove their method actually works.

With some help from About.com, we’ll attempt to put the rumors to rest…

What Does Not Work:

Drinking the next day: Most hangover symptoms occur when a person’s blood alcohol content level returns to zero. So a morning-after drink will only delay your doom.

Most hangover symptoms occur when a person’s blood alcohol content level returns to zero. So a morning-after drink will only delay your doom. Black coffee: That steaming cup o’ joe may help wake you up; it may even help relieve your headache. But it’s only a temporary solution. In the end, coffee will only further dehydrate you and increase hangover symptoms.

That steaming cup o’ joe may help wake you up; it may even help relieve your headache. But it’s only a temporary solution. In the end, coffee will only further dehydrate you and increase hangover symptoms. Tylenol before bed: Makes sense, right? Wrong. As About.com reports, the effects of acetaminophen usually wear off before the hangover even starts. Plus, your liver is already working overtime to process all that alcohol. It’s best to opt for aspirin or ibuprofen the next day.

Makes sense, right? Wrong. As About.com reports, the effects of acetaminophen usually wear off before the hangover even starts. Plus, your liver is already working overtime to process all that alcohol. It’s best to opt for aspirin or ibuprofen the next day. Morning McDonalds: Eating greasy foods after a night of drinking will likely only infuriate your insides even more. It’s better to fill up on fatty, alcohol-absorbing foods before drinking.

Eating greasy foods after a night of drinking will likely only infuriate your insides even more. It’s better to fill up on fatty, alcohol-absorbing foods before drinking. Burnt toast: This must be an old one because none of us have ever heard of it. But if you’ve been meaning to try it - don’t. The carbon on burnt toast is not the kind that will act like a filter in your body. You could try over-the-counter products containing carbon, but those should be taken before the drinking starts.

What Does Work:

Water and Electrolytes: Most hangover symptoms are caused by dehydration. Refuel the next day by drinking a big glass of water - with a side of Gatorade.

Most hangover symptoms are caused by dehydration. Refuel the next day by drinking a big glass of water - with a side of Gatorade. Painkillers: Aspirin and ibuprofen can help reduce hangover headaches, but (like we said before) avoid acetaminophen to give your liver a break.

Aspirin and ibuprofen can help reduce hangover headaches, but (like we said before) avoid acetaminophen to give your liver a break. Eggs: If you can stomach the idea of an eggy morning-after meal, give it a go, and let us know! Apparently, there’s something in eggs that helps break down the “hangover-causing alcohol metabolite toxin from the body.” - according to About.com

If you can stomach the idea of an eggy morning-after meal, give it a go, and let us know! Apparently, there’s something in eggs that helps break down the “hangover-causing alcohol metabolite toxin from the body.” - according to About.com Bananas: This seems like a more hangover-friendly food - the fruit helps restore potassium and electrolytes.

This seems like a more hangover-friendly food - the fruit helps restore potassium and electrolytes. Any fruit (or fruit juice): Fruit will help you regain some nutrients and energy from the night before. But make sure you’re not reaching for that cranberry juice cocktail left over from your cosmos the night before.

Fruit will help you regain some nutrients and energy from the night before. But make sure you’re not reaching for that cranberry juice cocktail left over from your cosmos the night before. Broth: If all food options make you gag, grab some of those bouillon cubes in the back of your kitchen cabinet. Broth will help replenish the salt and potassium you lost while toasting to a new year.

If all food options make you gag, grab some of those bouillon cubes in the back of your kitchen cabinet. Broth will help replenish the salt and potassium you lost while toasting to a new year. Time: This is the only real cure for a hangover. All symptoms should subside within eight to 24 hours after you stop drinking.

The Bottom Line:

The best way to cure a hangover, is to avoid one altogether. But if you can’t resist and still have to work in the morning (again, we’re not here to judge), make sure you’re drinking plenty of water throughout the night.

You can read more about the science behind the dos and don'ts here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.