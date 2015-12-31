CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals cigarettes when cashier walks away

Sylvania Township police are looking for a man seen on camera stealing three cartons of cigarettes from a local gas station.

Police say the man went into the gas station on Dec. 19 and asked the clerk for three cartons of cigarettes. When the suspect asked the clerk for a forth carton, he grabbed the three cartons off the counter and fled the scene.

If you know who this man may be, call Sylvania Township police at 419-882-2055.

