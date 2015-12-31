Bill to prohibit microbeads signed, local experts want more done on algae

Soon some of your favorite products will no longer have those cleansing and exfoliating microbeads.

President Barack Obama signed a bipartisan bill prohibiting the sale and distribution of products containing the beads.

Experts say the microbeads can absorb pollutants and can be detrimental to wildlife.

But while this a step in the right direction, local experts want to see the same push to help remove algae from Lake Erie.

“It's very good for the lakes. It's great for Lake Erie. Thank you. But I wish they had the same drive to solve the algae problem, which is very problematic for the lake, the people that use it and the people that drink the water from it,” said Sandy Bihn, Lake Erie Waterkeeper.

Scientists say Lakes Erie and Ontario have the highest concentrations of microbeads. The law will phase out the beads from consumer products over the next few years.

