Overnight one-vehicle Fremont crash leaves driver dead

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Fremont.

The crash happened at Hayes Avenue and Tucker Road.

We're told 20-year-old Taylor Rhodes went off the road and hit the Casa Fiesta restaurant, a parked car, a fence, a house and another parked car before being ejected from the car.

Rhodes was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.