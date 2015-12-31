Overnight north Toledo shooting sends one to hospital

One person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in North Toledo.

The shooting happened around three this morning on Page Street near Elm.

Police say they found a male laying in the street with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was quickly rushed to the hospital.

A neighbor told WTOL he heard three gunshots. Bullet casings were found at the scene.

There is no word if any arrests have been made in the shooting.

